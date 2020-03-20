Maharashtra shutdown: What will remain open and what will remain shut? Here's all you need to know

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the next 15 days are extremely crucial in the fight against the pandemic. He added that all the offices and shops in the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur will be shut till March 31. However, he said that the essential commodities like medicines, milk, ration shops and banks will remain open during the period.

According to BMC guidelines, these are the essential services:

- Companies providing drinking water

- Companies providing sewerage services

- RBI and banks

- Rail and transportation services

- Providing provisions, vegetables, groceries

- Hospitals, medical centres, medical stores

- electricity, petroleum, oil and energy

- Media

- Port

However, these places are most likely to remain shut

- Restaurants and bars

- Clubs and pubs

- Wine shops

- Cigarette shops

- Stationery shops

You can read the BMC circular here

Earlier, several malls had shared posts that they would remain shut until further notice. The same was said about gyms and public parks.

Uddhav said that only 25 per cent government employees will be asked to come at work. Also, making a stern statement, he told the private companies, "If work from home is not possible, shut the offices down."

Thackeray noted that the district collectors have been given full responsiblities to enact strict measures.

Meanwhile, 52 patients have tested positive in the state. However, Uddhav said that 5 of these patients have recovered but will remain in isolation for the next 14 days.

Earlier on Thursday, Uddhav said, "The situation in Maharashtra isn't critical, but certainly worrisome." "Like in the days of the (1971) India-Pakistan War, the siren has been sounded. We all have to be alert and fight this global war. This virus is spreading step-by-step and Maharashtra has the highest number of affected," Thackeray added.