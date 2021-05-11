Maharashtra should not come in trouble by reducing oxygen quota: Nawab Malik tells Centre

While battling with the second wave of COVID-19, Nawab Malik, National Spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Minister for Minorities in Maharashtra, has warned that the Center should not try to get Maharashtra in trouble by cutting the oxygen quota from Bellary in Karnataka. While the quota for the state has been fixed, now the Center has reduced it by 50 tonnes. It could be used in the districts of Western Maharashtra and Marathwada, but the role of the Center is unjust, said Nawab Malik.

He said that besides 50 tonnes deduction, the Centre has also asked to transport 11 to 12 tonnes from Kolhapur to Goa. The state government provides 1,200 tonnes and the central government provides an additional 300 tonnes. But now it will be deducted from Bellary. "The Center should not do injustice by making these cuts," said Nawab Malik.

With BJP governments in Karnataka and Goa, it is not appropriate to pay too much attention and do injustice to Maharashtra. Nawab Malik also demanded that the role of the Center in taking over the BJP-ruled state is not right when we need it.