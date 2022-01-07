Maharashtra: Shopping at jail shops becomes cashless

Citizens looking to purchase goodies or wooden items made by inmates from Maharashtra's jails can now procure them through cashless transactions.

Maharashtra prison authorities have put in place arrangements at the various jail shops across the state to share QR codes to buyers opting for cashless transactions. Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons, Atul Kulkarni confirmed the development saying, "Till date citizens were paying cash to get any items from the shop. But now we have started with the cashless model to ensure transparency in the business and functioning of shops. The system will be put in place at all the 10 jails that have shops. Where different food products, wooden items, sandals and clothes made by the inmates for sale."

The cashless model has already been put in place at Thane, Yerwada and Kolhapur central jails. "We are now about to start this at the Nagpur central jail," Kulkarni added. During Christmas, the Thane Central Jail had sold cupcakes and goodies worth Rs 6.41 lakh in three days.

The prison authorities are also planning to purchase shops within city limits to increase the business and improve product reach. Sources from the prison department said the inmates, including convicts and undertrials, are rehabilitated through the work they do. Apart from keeping the inmates busy, this gives them a chance to earn while they are inside as they are paid in accordance with their skills.

