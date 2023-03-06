Maharashtra Shocker! 15-year-old girl gives birth after watching YouTube videos in Nagpur, kills baby

Nagpur Shocker! 15-year-old girl gives birth after watching YouTube videos, kills baby | representative pic

After watching YouTube videos, a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly the victim of sexual exploitation gave birth to a girl at her home in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and killed the baby, according to officials.

According to a police officer, the girl was sexually abused by a man she met online.

"She hid her baby bump from her mother by telling her that she was having some health issues," the official said.

The girl in order to hide pregnancy thought of home delivery

In order to hide the pregnancy from her family, the girl thought of an idea of home delivery and started watching YouTube videos to execute the same. The girl is a resident of Ambazari. "On March 2, she gave birth to a girl at her home and immediately strangled the newborn to death. She hid the body in a box in her home," the official added.

Body of the baby sent for postmortem

Upon returning home, her mother enquired about her health condition, and that is when the girl narrated her ordeal. "The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which she was taken to a hospital. The body of the newborn was sent for postmortem," he said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The charge of murder will be invoked after receiving a postmortem report, the official added.