 Maharashtra: Shivshahi Bus Collides With Container Truck On Pune-Mumbai Expressway; No Injuries Reported
Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Road Accident | Representational Image

In an unexpected incident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, a State Transport Corporation bus, known as the 'Shivshahi', was involved in a collision with a container truck. The accident transpired near Adoshi Bhogda in the Raigarh district of Maharashtra on Tuesday evening . Fortunately, according to official reports from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), there were no injuries sustained by any passengers on board. The bus was carrying a total of 27 passengers at the time of the incident.

Sources indicate that the collision occurred due to a sudden application of brakes by the container truck driver. The abrupt braking maneuver led to the bus colliding with the rear of the container truck, resulting in the unfortunate accident.

Local authorities are actively investigating the incident, with the Khopoli Police Station taking charge of the case. Leading the investigation is Senior Police Inspector Mahadev Palwe, who is overseeing the proceedings and examining the circumstances surrounding the collision. 

"The incident serves as a reminder of the significance of careful driving and following road rules, especially on busy expressways where maintaining a safe distance and remaining vigilant are of paramount importance" said a transport expert.

article-image

