Maharashtra: Shiv Sena stages state-wide protest against BJP led govt over price rise of fuel, essential goods

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP led government for not following cooperative federalism, Shiv Sena and its youth wing Yuva Sena on Sunday hit the streets across Maharashtra to protest against the rise in prices of auto fuel, cooking gas and essential goods. Ttitled ‘’Thali Bajao, Khushiya Manao,’’ the saffron party leaders and workers across the state shouted slogans while beating thalis against ever increasing rise in petrol and diesel, cooking gas and other essential goods.

Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai, who had given a call for a state wide protest, took a dig at the BJP led government at the Centre for keeping quiet on the inflation though when it was in opposition it was organizing protests against the Congress led government before coming to power in 2014. ‘’The common man is facing severe hardships. ‘’Despite winning majority by BJP, the inflation doubled instead of its reduction. We expect BJP led government to control the price rise and give a much need relief to the citizens,’’ he noted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 08:37 PM IST