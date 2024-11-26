Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Pushes For Eknath Shinde As Chief Minister, Urges BJP To Follow Bihar-Haryana Model

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid speculation regarding the chief minister's post, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has proposed implementing the Bihar and Haryana models in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske asserted that Eknath Shinde should continue as the chief minister.

“Just like in Bihar, where Nitish Kumar became the CM despite the BJP having more seats, and in Haryana, where the election was fought under Nayab Singh Saini’s leadership, and he became the CM, we believe the BJP does not treat smaller allies unfairly. Shinde played a key role in implementing all government schemes at the grassroots level. As a dedicated party worker, I strongly believe Shinde will become the CM,” the Lok Sabha member said.

Claim Made By Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena claims that the election was fought under Eknath Shinde’s leadership. As a result, the party is strongly advocating for Shinde to be made the CM. The BJP emerged as the largest party in this election. Previously, even when the BJP had more seats, Shinde was made the CM in 2022. However, this time, BJP leaders and MLAs are firmly asserting that the chief minister will be from their party.

Former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve On Shiv Sena's Demand

Responding to the Shiv Sena’s demand for implementing the Bihar pattern, former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve said, “Decisions have to be made with those we fought the election together. The leader of the legislative party will be chosen, and BJP will also finalise its choice soon. After that, there will be discussions with alliance partners, and the CM will be selected. Party workers may feel Fadnavis should be the CM; I, too, believe that the BJP should have its CM. Bihar and Maharashtra are different. In Bihar, it was pre-decided that Nitish Kumar would remain CM. In Maharashtra, we did not project any face. I was present at the meeting with Amit Shah, where it was decided that the next steps would be finalised after the election results.”

A decision on the Chief Minister’s post is expected by the morning of November 26.