Maharashtra: Shiv Sena reiterates it offer to Sambhajiraje to join party for RS nomination, ball now is in latter’s court

A Shiv Sena delegation on Sunday met Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje and later the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sent him an invitation to visit on Monday at 12 pm to tie Shiv Bandhan (join the party). Thackeray has clearly said that he and the party will consider his nomination to the Rajya Sabha seat after he joins the Shiv Sena. Now the ball is in Sambhajiraje’s court.

Sambhajiraje, who was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP led government at the Centre and his term expires in July, has yet to make up his mind. He has last week announced that he will fight as an independent but Shiv Sena is insisting that the party will consider his name for the nomination if he formally joins it. Sources close to Sambhajiraje said he may not join Shiv Sena but will insist for support by Maha Vikas Aghadi. If Sambhajiraje declines Shiv Sena’s offer to join the party, the saffron party will field its second nominee addition to Sanjay Raut.

Further, a delegation of the Maratha Kranti Morcha today met Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde seeking support of the latter's party for Sambhajiraje’s move to contest the Rajya Sabha election as an independent.

Polling will be held for six RS seats from Maharashtra on June 10 and Sambhajiraje requires the support of the Shiv Sena to win the sixth seat, while the remaining five are expected to go as per party strength in the state legislature.

Shinde said that the delegation had met him and an appropriate decision on Sambhajiraje's candidature will be taken by party head and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:06 PM IST