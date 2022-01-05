Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's mother, wife, daughter and niece test COVID-19 positive

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's mother, wife, daughter and niece on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. They have been kept under home isolation after testing positive.

Twelve ministers in MVA government and about 70 MLAs from different parties have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Among the ministers tested positive for Covid are Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur, Public Works and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, K.S. C. Padvi and Prajakta Tanpure along with six other ministers. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar has also contracted corona.

61 MLAs including MLA Rohit Pawar and Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil have been infected with corona. Besides, NCP MP Supriya Sule, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil, Ankita Patil-Thackeray (Harshvardhan Patil's daughter) have also been infected.

.@ShivSena MP .@rautsanjay61 mother,wife, daughter & niece tested #COVID19 positive and they are currently in home isolation

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 5, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 07:15 PM IST