Maharashtra: Shinde Fadnavis govt rethinking its decision on Old Pension Scheme

After loosing teacher's constituency of Nagpur and graduate constituency of Amravati, it seems that the Shinde Fadnavis government is taking old pension scheme issue seriously. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde indicated on Thursday about it. The issue is being raised by Congress nationally.

During state level convention of primary school teachers, CM Shinde said that, "state government is aware about the demand of old pension scheme. We will examine legal, financial and technical details about it and will try to find a middle way." This statement is first public indication of Shinde government that it is realising the sensitivity of the topic.

Ballot papers had written demand of OPS on them

During the winter season in Nagpur held in December, deputy chief minister and finance minister Devendra Fadnavis had categorically said that the implementation of OPS is not viable for the state. "OPS can't be implemented as state will have to pay Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand crores. This is not viable," he had said in assembly. But it is being said that the reaction of this statement was seen in council elections, particularly in Nagpur and Amravati constituencies. BJP supported candidate lost Nagpur and party also lost Amravati seat too. There was buzz during the counting of these constituencies that ballot papers had written demand of OPS on them.

Outside Maharashtra, victory of Congress in Himachal Pradesh's assembly results was credited to inclusion of OPS in manifesto. Congress have implemented it in Rajasthan as well as Chhattisgarh where party is having power. Congress is also demanding it nationwide. There is buzz that Congress is trying to make it nationwide political topic. Party, which is otherwise very weak in Maharashtra, winning battles on the home turf of Fadnavis was also an alarm bell for Shinde lead government.

On this backdrop, Shinde's statement to tone down earlier staunch opposition to OPS is being seen. As budget session is just week ahead, state can seen further development in the issue.

