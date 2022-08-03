Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis govt approves revision in number of corporators in 26 municipal corporations

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

The Shinde-Fadnavis government on Wednesday approved the revision in the number of corporators in 26 municipal corporations excluding Mumbai in proportion to the population of the respective civic bodies. This was done at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was accompanied by DCM Devendra Fadnavis.

In municipal corporations with a population of more than 3 lakhs and up to 6 lakhs, the minimum number of elected members shall be 65 and the maximum number shall be 85. For every 15,000 population of more than 3 lakhs, provision will be made for one additional member of the municipal corporation. In municipal corporations with a population of more than 6 lakhs and up to 12 lakhs, the minimum number of elected members will be 85 and the maximum number will be 115. For every 20,000 population above 6 lakh, provision will be made for one additional member of the municipal corporation.

For every 40,000 population above 12 lakhs, provision will be made for one additional member of the municipality. For every 50,000 population of more than 24 lakhs, provision will be made for one additional member of the municipal corporation. For every 1 lakh of population above 30 lakh, one additional municipal member will be provided.

In municipal corporations with a population of more than 12 lakhs and up to 24 lakhs, the minimum number of elected members will be 115 and the maximum number will be 151. In municipal corporations with a population of more than 24 lakhs and up to 30 lakhs, the minimum number of elected members will be 151 and the maximum number will be 161.

In municipal corporations with a population of more than 30 lakhs, the minimum number of elected members shall be 161 and the maximum number shall be 175.