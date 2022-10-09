Maharashtra: Shinde camp may suggest 'Sringa, Mace and Sword' as options for its symbol

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Shinde camp, which was shocked over the Election Commission’s decision to freeze the Shiv Sena name and its symbol bow and arrow symbol over the ongoing tussle Maharashtra, on Sunday admitted that it was not prepared with a Plan B like the Thackeray faction. At the meeting of ministers, MPs, legislators and senior leaders chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde, it was decided that three names and three symbols will be submitted to the Election Commission on Monday as per its interim order.

Shinde camp may suggest three symbols, including the 'Sringa (Tutari), Mace (gada) and Sword (Talwar).' However, there was no final decision as it has been left to Shinde.

Shinde camp insiders said that they were expecting that EC will rule in its favour and allot the 'bow and arrow symbol'. "On merit, we were confident that we would get the bow and arrow. However, EC’s interim order came as a shock as we were not prepared with the alternative name and symbol. The EC has temporarily frozen the name and symbol and we are confident that we will get a bow and arrow in due course of time permanently," said a former minister from the Shinde camp.

Shinde camp spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre told the Free Press Journal, "We will submit our options about name and symbol to EC on Monday." She further criticised the Thackeray faction for playing politics raising emotional card and alleged that it was shedding crocodile tears. She said, "We have a majority and we are confident about getting the bow and arrow symbol."

At the meeting, some of the Shinde camp members insisted that it should contest the Andheri East assembly by-election.

The issue of fake affidavits was also discussed at the meeting. "There is a Rs 10 crore scam in the affidavits filed by the Thackeray camp. We have urged the home department to conduct a probe and initiate action against those who are involved in the purchase of stamp papers and filing of affidavits," she added.

Mhatre said that the CM insisted that the state government had taken a slew of decisions that should be taken by the people. She further stated that the chief minister has asked the legislators to focus on expediting the development works in their respective constituencies.