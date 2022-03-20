Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar turns down AIMIM offer for tie-up, says 'NCP as a party does not give state units right to take such political decision'

Hours after Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ruled out the possibility of tie up with AIMIM, the Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday also rejected AIMIM offer. ‘’They (AIMIM) can decide for themselves which party to tie up with but the party that it wants to go with should say yes,’’ said Pawar.

‘’This is a political decision. No matter who proposed this decision for Maharashtra, NCP as a party does not give the state units the right to take such a political decision,’’ clarified Pawar. He explained that the state units cannot take any stand unless the National Committee gives its nod. He has said that the news about AIMIM’s tie up with NCP has no meaning as that is not a party decision.

Pawar was responding to the offer given by AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel during his meeting with the Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope who had visited the latter’s home to pay condolences for his mother’s death. “It is always alleged that the BJP wins because of us (AIMIM - due to splitting of the Muslim vote). To prove this allegation wrong, I proposed to Tope that we are ready for an alliance. However, he didn’t say anything,” said Jaleel, who heads the Maharashtra unit of AIMIM.

Pawar’s reaction came after the state party chief Jayant Patil said AIMIM which is being projected as BJP’s B team would have to show from its actions that it was in fact opposed to the BJP.

Meanwhile, Pawar criticized the BJP for raking up the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus by promoting The Kashmiri Files film. He claimed that it was an attempt to divide the society and added that films and writings promoting divisions should be avoided.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:34 PM IST