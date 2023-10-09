Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Loyalists To Start Statewide Agitation To Counter Ajit Pawar Faction's Arguments Before EC

PTI

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has decided to launch a statewide agitation against the arguments of the Ajit Pawar faction during the hearing before the Election Commission on Monday. Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil and Rohit Pawar have all started preparing for the agitation that would attempt to strike an emotional chord, party sources have said.

The Ajit Pawar faction on Monday argued before the Election Commission that Sharad Pawar ran the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) like it was a home. He appointed several people and then the same individuals voted in to elect him as party president. This is against the democratic principles and hence appointments made by him and his own election are illegal. Also, the party doesn't belong to him.

Sharad Pawar likely to benefit from an emotive appeal to people

Before the commission comes out with its verdict, the Sharad Pawar faction wants to put its side before the people of the state. Sharad Pawar would benefit out of an emotive appeal to the people, the leaders feel. Old Pawar-loyalists from each district are being contacted and the new and old combine would run the campaign across the state, the leaders have said.

Rohit Pawar has decided to begin a 'Yatra' to convey to people, especially the youth, how injustice is being done with Sharad Pawar and appeal to them to support the grand old leader. The Yatra is also expected to lodge scathing attacks against the BJP, Modi, Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and their respective governments. The party apparatus is being readied for the Yatra.

"Even a child knows that Sharad Pawar built the NCP. Hence, Maharashtra won't tolerate any arguments against it," Jayant Patil said, adding that the agitations are being planned taking into consideration the possible outcome of the legal battle.