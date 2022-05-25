Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar bats for caste-based census to ensure social equality

At a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is locked in legal battle over restoration of OBC quota in civic and local bodies, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday demanded caste-based census be conducted nationally which will help to know the OBC population and it would help the government while providing the concessions. He claimed that such an exercise was necessary to ensure social equality.

Pawar, who was speaking at NCP OBC Cell’s convention here, said that everybody should get what is rightfully due to them. ‘’We are not asking anything for free. There is no option but to conduct a caste-based census,” he noted. He expressed satisfaction over NCP OBC Cell’s move to pass a resolution demanding caste-based census.

Pawar’s strong pitch for the caste-based census came when the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state government would soon start work on a caste census and expressed confidence that all parties in the state would back the proposed move.

‘’The question of OBCs was raised again by the Bihar Chief Minister yesterday. He is an ally of the BJP, yet he raised the issue of caste-wise census. But I don't think it will happen as long as there is a government at the Centre,’’ said Pawar.

Pawar said RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi has opposed a caste-based census, saying it would send a wrong message in the society.

“What is wrong if a correct picture emerges? The NCP will create awareness about it,” he said

Pawar explained that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes had benefitted due to reservations granted to them by the Constitution and similar concessions are required for the OBCs. ‘’Based on the census figures, justice can be provided to the community, he said.

Pawar attacked the BJP for criticising the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the issue of political quota for OBCs. “You were in power here in Maharashtra for five years from 2014 to 2019 and continue to rule in Delhi at the Centre since 2014. Were you sleeping till now?” he asked.

He said the NCP will face the upcoming local body polls only after resolving the OBC quota issue and added that the OBCs will surely get its share in decision making.