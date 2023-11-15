Maharashtra: 'Sharad Pawar And Uddhav Thackeray Will Emerge Victorious In 2024 Election,' Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP will prove to be superior than that of the Ajit Pawar faction in the 2024 elections, though they are seen together at times in present. "I know Sharad Pawar very well. In the future, only two streams of politics will exist in Maharashtra. They are Sharad Pawar and Balasaheb Thackeray. While Sharad Pawar is battling several odds at the moment, Balasheb's legacy is being taken ahead by Uddhav Thackeray. These will be the only two leaders who shall emerge victorious in Maharashtra in future," Raut said during his routine media interaction.

No place in politics for those who betrayed Maharashtra: Raut

"Loyalty is what matters in the politics. If one is not loyal, not devoted, then there is no meaning to it in such a walk of life. To be loyal to the party that taught Maharashtra to be a proud Marathi is like being loyal to Maharashtra. Hence, there shouldn't be any place in the state politics to those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra," Raut said on the occasion of his birthday.

"Balasaheb Thackeray didn't create the party for his personal gains or for his family. Hence, even after going away from him, if anyone is claiming that they are loyal to him, that is nothing but foolishness," he added.

"Loyalty is the virtue that we have and it is on the basis of this loyalty that the Shiv Sena (UBT) shall win both in the state as well as in the centre in 2024," Raut said.

Political scenario to change across country after 5 state polls: Raut

On the occasion of his birthday, Raut also reflected on the past year. "The past year was very difficult personally. I had to spend the Diwali in jail. I got free just a couple of days ahead of my birthday. There were difficulties everywhere. But, we don't kneel down and keep crying. That is not in our blood. Balasaheb Thackeray used to say your confidence is very important as it softens tough times. Hence, we are always with Balasaheb Thackeray. Else you must have seen people with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. We are not like them. We have always been with Uddhav Thackeray," Raut added.

He also predicted that the political scenario across the country will change after the assembly elections currently underway in the five states. "The mood post these five assembly polls will decide the 2024 results," he added.

Raut also showered praises on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "The direction in which Rahul is moving is very clear and that is the reason why a leader with 56 inch chest, Narendra Modi, too is afraid of him. He is continuously reacting to what Rahul is saying or doing. That is because he is worried of the support Rahul is garnering," Raut said and added that the BJP has not been able to make the nation free of Congress (Congress Mukt). "The Congress is very much is on your (BJP's) heads. You couldn't finish the Shiv Sena either. Shiv Sena is growing. But, we won't say that we want to make a BJP-Mukt Bharat. Because we know that it will kill democracy. We shall just show them the mirror," Raut added.

