Maharashtra: Seven killed, 12 injured after SUV falls from bridge in Yavatmal

Mumbai: Seven persons were killed and at least 12 others injured after a large SUV in which they were travelling fell from a bridge in Yavatmal district on Sunday, police said.

The mishap occurred on Kalamb-Jodmoha Road in the morning, they said. "The victims were on their way to Jodmoha village from Koteshwar in Wardha district after attending the post-death rituals of their acquaintance," police said.

"The SUV fell from the bridge into a pit after its driver apparently lost control. The vehicle was overspeeding and it overturned a few times after falling," they added.

Six of the deceased have been identified as driver Amar Atram (29), Mahadev Chandankar (54), Krishna Prasannkar (55), Anjana Wankhede (69) and Babarao Wankhede (all residents of Jodmoha), while Sambhaji Meshram (65), a resident of Akola, they added. The injured were shifted to Yavatmal civil hospital, police said.