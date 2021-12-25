Maharashtra: Senior Shiv Sena MLC Ramdas Kadam attacks state government for shielding Khed civic body chief

Days after scathing attack against party ministers Anil Parab and Uday Samant for their attempt to finish off Shiv Sena by aligning with NCP, the veteran Shiv Sena leader and state council member Ramdas Kadam for few minutes denied entry in the Vidhan Bhavan citing that he had not done RT-PCR test. Kadam had a heated argument with the security personnel. However, urban development minister Eknath Shinde intervened and after Kadam undergoing a rapid antigen test was allowed to enter the Vidhan Bhavan.

Thereafter, while participating in discussion on the supplementary demands, Kadam strongly criticized the party led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and questioned why the Khed municipality president Vaibhav Khedekar has been protected despite his case fit for disqualification in the wake of his involvement in alleged corruption cases. He warned that if the government fails to initiate action against Khedekar, he will approach the court.

Kadam said that 50% of the councilors have already sent a proposal to the district collector but there has been no action so far. According to him, the district collector had sent his report to the Urban Development Department which has to take a decision on disqualification within 15 days since it receives the report.

"I know who is putting pressure on the urban development department. If the government is backing a corrupt man, why support supplementary demands?’’ he asked.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 07:03 AM IST