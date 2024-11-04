 Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Loses ₹96.8 Lakh In 19 Days To Scammers Posing As Stock Trading Experts
In his police complaint, the senior citizen from Raigad said that he used to browse the internet to look for results generated by artificial intelligence for his query - 'best advice for shares trading'. In August, he was looking for similar AI results when he came across a website, which prompted him to fill in his name and contact details.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Mumbai: A 61-year-old man lost a whopping Rs 96.8 lakh in just 19 days after falling prey to scammers, who duped him on the pretext of helping him to earn lucrative returns through stock trading.

In his police complaint, the senior citizen from Raigad said that he used to browse the internet to look for results generated by artificial intelligence for his query - 'best advice for shares trading'. In August, he was looking for similar AI results when he came across a website, which prompted him to fill in his name and contact details. After a few days, the man received a link from an unknown number and after clicking on it, he got added to a WhatsApp group.

One of the admins, who claimed to be a chief strategic analyst, asked him to open a trading account by filing in his privy banking details. On the pretext of helping the man earn up to 20% profit daily, the fraudsters induced the man to pump more money. From September 18 to October 5, he transferred Rs 96.8 lakh.

