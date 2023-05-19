Maharashtra: Sena (UBT) leader expelled for slapping spokesperson

Mumbai: Everything is not well in the Uddhav camp. Just a couple of days after the meeting of district heads, the differences within the Shiv Sena (UBT) ranks surfaced on Friday when the party mouthpiece Saamna announced expulsion of two district level leaders, one of them is the district party head, for anti-party activities.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Beed district unit chief Appasaheb Jadhav levelled allegations against party’s deputy leader and spokesperson Sushma Andhare that she demanded money from local cadres to buy an air-conditioner and furniture for her office. He had also claimed to have slapped her for doing so and even shared a video on social media. Along with him, the party also took disciplinary action against Dhondu Patil, who is also party official in Beed district.

However, Andhare maintained that nothing of that sort took place as he ran away from the spot.

After the spat, Jadhav’s vehicle was vandalised

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Beed city, where a rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut is scheduled to take place on Saturday. Jadhav, Andhare, party’s another Beed district president Anil Jagtap and other party leaders were reviewing the preparations for the rally when Jadhav exchanged words with another local leader Ganesh Varekar. After the spat, Jadhav’s vehicle was vandalised and the alleged incident occured.

Talking to reporters, Jadhav said, “We are working for the party, but Andhare was demanding money from our party workers to install an air conditioner and buy furniture for her office. She is also trying to sell my party post. Therefore, I had a clash with Andhare and slapped her twice.”

“These allegations are laughable"

Andhare, who tried to brush away the whole episode as a script of the Shinde faction, said, “These allegations are laughable. But I praise the script writer of the Shinde faction.”

“A big rally has been planned in Beed by Shiv Sena (UBT) and these allegations are an effort to malign the event. A clash took place among Jadhav and some party workers at the rally ground. Along with the party’s local leaders, I went to the spot to resolve the issue, but Jadhav ran away from there,” she claimed.

Jagtap, said in a Facebook live, “The Mahaprabodhan Yatra led by Sushma Andhare is scheduled to conclude here and many people are not happy with it. The incident as alleged by Jadhav is completely false.”