Maharashtra: Sena leader Kishore Tiwari sacked for inviting PM to visit dead farmer’s family

Mumbai: In a bizarre development, the Maharashtra government has sacked the president of Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission (VNSSM) chairman and Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari for inviting PM Narendra Modi to visit the family of a farmer who committed suicide last week.

The surprise move came late on Monday, barely hours after Tiwari had shot off a letter to Modi highlighting how a debt-hit farmer from Pune had wished 'Happy Birthday' to the PM and then jumped to his death into a pond on September 17.