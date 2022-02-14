Maharashtra: Sena, BJP lock horns over MBMC’s invitation card sans protocol

With elections to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) just a few months away, a fresh row is brewing between the local BJP and Shiv Sena leaderships over credit for various developmental projects amidst a clamour to get noticed in invitation cards and bag prominent spaces to hog limelight in inaugural ceremonies.

While the BJP single-handedly rules the civic body on the virtue of their absolute majority in the 95-member house, the Sena is the primary opposition party.

The conflict was exposed when leaders of both the parties engaged in a war-of-words during their respective speeches at the inaugural ceremony arranged by the civic administration to unveil the full-size statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel- also known as the Iron Man of India, at the Major Kaustubh Rane Park in Mira Road on Sunday (13, February).

Leaders of both the political parties not only traded charges against each other but also targeted the civic administration for breaching protocols.

It should be noted that rules are already in place mandating prior permission from the Mayor with stress upon maintaining decorum and adhering to government guidelines while printing names of invitees on invitation cards and their seating arrangement to be made as per protocol.

"If the civic administration arranges inaugural ceremonies and other functions in accordance with the protocols, there will be no such rifts or misunderstandings between parties," said MBMC Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale.

Notably, the ceremony to inaugurate a school building in Kashimira on Tuesday has already met a similar fate owing to controversy over invitation cards. It has often been observed that politicians lag when it comes to performing developmental work but are always at the forefront to take credit for the completed tasks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 05:55 PM IST