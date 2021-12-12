Maharashtra: Sena-BJP alliance would've been intact if Gopinath Munde was alive, says MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra would have been intact if late BJP leader Gopinath Munde was alive.

According to a report, Sanjay Raut said that as a leader, Gopinath Munde understood the Shiv Sena and its might and there is no current leader in the state BJP to match his stature, said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Remembering Gopinath Munde on his birth anniversary, Sanjay Raut took charge at the BJP's Maharashtra unit. The Sena MP went on to say that he sees no leader in the current BJP who can communicate, know state politics or understand the Shiv Sena the way Gopinath Munde did.

The Sena MP even added that Gopinath Munde, until the very end, made attempts to ensure that the Sena-BJP alliance stayed intact.

Maharashtra's politics would have been different if the late BJP was alive, said Sanjay Raut. "He, too, was a popular leader and we worked for 25-30 years," said Raut.

One of the BJP's tallest leaders in Maharashtra, former state deputy chief minister Gopinath Munde, was inducted into the Union Cabinet for the first time after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He was a five-time MLA tipped to be the BJP's CM candidate with Assembly polls in Maharashtra slated for later that year.

Gopinath Munde died in a car accident in Delhi on June 3, 2014, at the age of 64.

Sanjay Raut on Sunday also showered praise on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on the occasion of Pawar's birthday. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) experiment in Maharashtra has been successful only under the leadership and guidance of Sharad Pawar, he said.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 06:17 PM IST