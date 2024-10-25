Maharashtra: Selfie Gone Wrong, Wild Elephant Crushes Man To Death In Gadchiroli

Representative Image | File

Gadchiroli: In an unfortunate incident, a 24-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack on Thursday. The incident took place in forest area of Mutnur village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. Reportedly, the man was trying to take a selfie with the elephant from a close distance. However, the tusker attacked him, crushing him to death on the spot.

As reported by Lokmat Times, the deceased is identified as Shashikant Satre (24) and is a resident of Mutnur village. He had gone to the forest area for some work when he saw the tusker. Satre went ahead to take a photo when the elephant attacked him and crushed to death.

The forest officers reached the spot and conducted a panchamana, and Satre's body was sent for post-mortem. The kin of the deceased with get full compensation under the Wild Life Act, Lokmat reporter quoting a forest officer.

The wild elephant will is roaming alone in the area is not part of the herd of elephants in the area. The tusker has a history of attacking people in Telangana. Notably, Gadchiroli shared border with Telangana state.

The forest officers had been keeping watch from last few days on the elephant involved in the attack and an officer was also present in the area at the time of the mishap. However, the staff was at some distance and could not help the deceased, the report said.

This is not the first incident of human-animal interactions in Gadchiroli. The district has dense forest and several animal attacks on humans has been reported in the past. The recent incident has raised concerns on human-animal interactions in the area.