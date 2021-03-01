Maharashtra sees slight dip in daily COVID-19 numbers, reports 6,397 fresh cases, 30 fatalities on March 1

Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,397 fresh COVID-19 cases. Besides, 30 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the death toll to 52,184. The case fatality rate is the state is 2.41%.

5,754 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 20,30,458. The recovery rate in the state is 93.34%.

Currently, 3,43,947 people are in home quarantine and 3,482 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 77,618.

Maharashtra on Monday saw a slight dip in their daily Covid-19 numbers. From reporting over 8,000 cases daily in the past few days, today's slight dip is a welcome respite for the administration who are mulling over imposing a lockdown in the state.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1627 new cases on Monday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 796 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1117 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 80 new cases, Aurangabad circle 324, Latur circle 239, Akola circle 1144, and Nagpur circle recorded 1070 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.