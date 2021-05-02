Maharashtra sees slight dip in COVID-19 tally, records 56,647 new cases; death toll crosses 70,000

Maharashtra on Sunday saw a slight dip in its daily COVID-19 tally. The state recorded 56,647 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,68,353. Besides, 669 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 70,284.
51,356 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 39,81,658. The recovery rate in the state stands at 84.31%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.
Currently, 39,96,946 people are in home quarantine and 27,735 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 9,700 new cases on Sunday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 8024 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 15,776 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 3828 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3240, Latur circle 3569, Akola circle 3601, and Nagpur circle recorded 8909 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
