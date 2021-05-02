Maharashtra sees slight dip in COVID-19 tally, records 56,647 new cases; death toll crosses 70,000

Maharashtra on Sunday saw a slight dip in its daily COVID-19 tally. The state recorded 56,647 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,68,353. Besides, 669 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 70,284.

51,356 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 39,81,658. The recovery rate in the state stands at 84.31%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

Currently, 39,96,946 people are in home quarantine and 27,735 people are in institutional quarantine.