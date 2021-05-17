Maharashtra sees sharp drop in daily Covid cases, recovery rate at 90%

Covid-19 cases witnessed a steep drop in Maharashtra on Monday, with 26,616 new infections and 516 Covid deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 54,05,068, with 82,486 fatalities till now. Meanwhile the recovery rate has touched to 90 per cent, with 48,74,582 being recovered since pandemic started in the state.

There has been a slight drop in the daily Covid-19 cases across Mumbai, with 1,240 new infections and 48 Covid-19 deaths being reported on Monday, increasing the total count to 6,89,936, with 14,308 fatalities till now. The Covid-19 recovery rate has now touched 93 per cent, with 6,39,340 patients being recovered and discharged across the city since the pandemic started.

The doubling rate of the city has increased to 246 days, while the week my growth rate has dropped to 0.28 per cent

Dr TP Lahane, head of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research said the 24-hour mortalities continue to be high in the state. “There are at least 30 each ‘brought dead’ instances and an equal number of deaths within 24 hours. Both these factors indicate that patients are referred late and by the time they get to tertiary centres there is nothing much left to do,” he said.

According to the state authorities, the lowering of figures has helped in reducing the load on the health infrastructure like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators as well as various medicines which were scarce for the last couple of weeks.

In Mumbai, hospitals said regular and even oxygen beds are freeing up but the demand for ICU beds remains high. Dr Balkrishna Adsul, dean of SevenHills Hospital, said admissions have halved compared to April, when there would be 200-220 admissions daily.

“But the out and inflow of ICU patients is the same. Most are referrals from private hospitals who come here after exhausting their funds. One worrying sign has been deaths in young people. We are seeing deaths in them after staying in hospital for 2-3 weeks,” he added.