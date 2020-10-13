Maharashtra sees over 7,000 cases on Monday

Mumbai: After two months, Maharashtra witnessed more than 7,000 cases on Monday. With 7,089 new infections, the total count touched 15,35,315 cases. The previous was 7,760 cases which was reported on August 4. Similarly, after three months the state has witnessed 165 deaths in a single day, taking the total tally to 40,514 till now.

The trend of comparatively fewer fresh cases has continued even after three weeks. New cases have not crossed 22,000 a day since September 17 when 24,619 cases were reported. The highest single-day spike in the last month went up to 24,886 cases on September 11, whereas in the 11 days of this month, the sharpest single day rise was recorded at 16,476 cases on October 1.

“We continuously focused on the districts with high cases over the past few weeks. We expect the ‘My Family, My Responsibility drive’, which emphasises on behavioural communication, to help us in early detection and early treatment. It will keep mortality in check,” said state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate.

Mumbai continues to report the highest number of cases across the state as it recorded 1,620 cases and 36 fatalities on Monday, pushing its tally to 2,31,07, with 9,466 deaths. The scenario in Mumbai has changed from September when the cases in the city went up and are growing up gradually. On October 7, the city recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,848 cases. “We have observed people moving without masks in Mumbai due to which the cases are increasing on a daily basis,” he said.

State’s case fatality rate (CFR) remains unchanged and has recorded 2.64% since the last many days. It is at second position after Punjab in the country. The number of recovered patients also reached 1,28,890 as 15,656 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate was recorded at 82.86%.

Last month, the state government had set a target to increase daily Covid-19 testing to 1.5 lakh a day from the current average, but there has been no improvement on that front. On Sunday, 74,137 tests were conducted, taking the total tests to 7,643,584. The positivity rate for the day recorded at 14.55%.

So far, a total of 76.97 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 23.23 lakh people, in-home quarantine and over 25,951 in institutional quarantine.