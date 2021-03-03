Maharashtra sees huge spike in daily COVID-19 numbers, reports nearly 10,000 cases on March 3

Mumbai: Maharashtra witnessed a sudden spike in the daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, reporting almost 10,000 cases. The state reported 9,855 new infections and 42 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 21,79,185, with 52,280 fatalities so far. Meanwhile, Wednesday saw the highest single-day cases reported in the state this year.

For the second consecutive day more than 6,000 patients were recovered across Maharashtra, with 6,559 patients being discharged on Wednesday, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 20,43,349.

Mumbai also witnessed a spike in daily cases after two days, with 1,121 new cases and six COVID-19 deaths, increasing the total count to 3,28,740, with 11,482 fatalities so far.

Officials also stated that most of the new cases were detected in patients who have been socialising in the past month. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said due to the spurt in the number of cases began in the second week of February, which is being seen as a result of general laxity, mutation of COVID-19 strains and unlocking.

“We are urging citizens to follow COVID protocols as we do not want the same situation as it was in the month of June, July and September when cases were on peak. Moreover, we have intensified all our protocols to curb the cases and have alerted all the ward officers to take strict action if the cases in their area have surged,” he said.

He has also directed officers to closely monitor banquet halls and open spaces in their wards to ensure COVID-19 protocols aren't flouted. “Most of the cases are reported from high-rises where citizens recently participated in social gatherings,” Kakani added.