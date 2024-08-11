Maharashtra: Seeking Quick Loan, Man Loses ₹2.2 Lakh To Scammers Posing As Bank Officials

Mumbai: Journalist Duped Of ₹16 Lakh In Property Fraud; Case Filed | File Image

A 39-year-old man lost Rs2.23 lakh to scammers, who posed as bank officials and fleeced him for a span of eight months. In his police complaint, the Dharashiv district resident said that last year he had come across a Facebook advertisement about a private bank giving a quick loan of Rs11 lakh.

Subsequently, the man filled an online form provided in the advertisement and later received a call from a con posing as a banker. The caller then asked the victim to furnish the details of his Aadhaar, PAN card, passbook copies and photographs to process the loan.

Then onwards, several people got in touch with the complainant and induced him to pay money online on the pretext of various formalities, said police. From November 29, 2023, to July 16, the man ended up transferring Rs2.23 lakh in 60 online transactions in different beneficiary bank accounts provided by the scammers, they added.

Read Also Mumbai: Man Files Case Against State Bank Of India Over Alleged Gold Fraud

Even after paying the money when he did not receive the loan, he visited the bank's office and was shocked to know that the advertisement which he had seen on social media was bogus. A case has been registered under section 318 (cheating) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. The man has provided the scammers' contact, transaction and beneficiary account details to the police.