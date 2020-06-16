Maharashtra: Schools to reopen in COVID-19 free areas

Finally, schools in Maharashtra can re-open while following indicative guidelines in districts where there has been no COVID-19 positive case for the last one month, directed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. The state government issued guidelines denoting the "road ahead" for reopening of physical schools following a video conference meeting on Monday between the CM and state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad and other education officers. Schools for Class 9, 10 and 12 will begin from July, Class 6 to 8 will begin from August and Class 3 to 5 will start from September this year. Class 1 and 2 will be started after approval from respective school management committees.

Class 11 will begin after completion of admission process following declaration of Class 10 results. No one, except students, teachers and staff, will be allowed to enter the school premises. In order to implement these guidelines, teachers will attend school from June 15 or 26 for two weeks to plan and prepare ways to conduct regular classes while maintaining safety measures. In containment zones, municipal corporations and district COVID-19 Disaster Management Committees and school managements will decide on probable dates for reopening of schools. Till then, schools can conduct online education and regular e-learning classes to avoid academic loss of students.

As part of Mission Begin Again, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted on Monday, "The CM has agreed upon reopening of schools in areas away from the cities that are COVID-19 free after taking adequate precautionary measures." In addition, the CM directed schools to begin the academic year for students through digital and online platforms on a pilot project basis starting from June 15. According to the circular released by the state government, schools can be reopened following the time-table in areas where there has not been a single COVID-19 case for the last one month. Further on, when schools begin physical classes, they will have to function in two shifts of three hours each daily, or conduct classes for particular standards on odd-even days.

In order to maintain physical distancing, each class will have a maximum of 20 to 30 students with one student seated on each bench placed by maintaining a distance of one metre from another. Schools will have to implement the use of masks, soap, water and hand sanitisers among students, teachers and staff. They will also have to conduct regular sanitisation of classrooms, furniture, corridors and toilets.

Grampanchayats should conduct thermal screening and health check-ups of teachers and students. In addition, children of migrant workers or those who have returned to their native villages can secure admissions in nearby schools. Parents will be provided study material in phases and foodgrains will be provided till children come to schools as part of the mid-day meal programme.