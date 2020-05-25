Maharashtra: Schools in non-red zones may reopen from Jun 15

Mumbai: Schools in non-red zones in Maharashtra are likely to reopen from June 15, state education department officials said on Monday, even as there were indications from the Centre that schools would be re-opened zonewise once the lockdown is lifted. Schools in Maharashtra have been asked to follow physical distancing norms, maintain hygiene and cleanliness as a priority, initiate training for teachers and adopt new patterns such as shifts, batches and lenient attendance rules at the start, to maintain safety of students.

In addition, schools in the state will conduct an eight-day training programme for teachers, non-teaching staff and parents, regarding practical aspects of physical distancing and regular personal hygiene. Sunil Chandanshive, special state education officer, told The Free Press Journal, "We are likely to re-open schools in nonred zones from June 16. There will also be an eight-day training programme, during which we will educate teachers, school staff and parents on the need to maintain physical distancing during school hours, washing hands regularly and reporting any health related issues.

Any person with any symptom will be sent on leave. Classrooms, toilets and campuses will be cleaned regularly. We will first reopen schools in non-red zones of Maharashtra." The decision to reopen schools in non-red zones soon is being taken as it is not possible to conduct online or virtual teaching because most students do not have internet connectivity, computers or mobile phones, officials said. Chandanshive added, "How long are we going to wait to begin schools, as every year the academic session begins by midJune. It is not possible to conduct virtual teaching in remote districts due to lack of basic amenities. Classroom teaching is the only feasible way.” Schools in red zones will have to wait longer due to the high risks entailed.

A senior officer of the state school education and sports department (SESD), said, "Schools in red zones will have to wait, as the number of COVID-19 cases are high. We may start schools in these areas in batches, where few students will attend classes on alternate days We might look at relaxing the mandatory attendance rule because some students might need additional time to return from their native villages due to travel restrictions."

The state education ministry is receiving suggestions from teachers and parents following hints from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on plans to reopen schools. The HRD ministry has suggested that states reopen schools initially only for students of Class 8 to 12. The younger students will be called in later as they are at higher risk of infection. The ministry had earlier suggested 30 per cent attendance in schools initially, once the lockdown is lifted. The HRD Ministry will announce the new guidelines soon.