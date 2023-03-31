Maharashtra: Savarkar theme park, museum to come up in Nashik | Representative Image

The Maharashtra Tourism and Development Corporation (MTDC) will construct a theme park and museum dedicated to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in his native Bhagur village in Nashik district, Union Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced on Friday. The work was pending for the last twelve years, now the government has taken over the project from the local municipal corporation and prepared a new plan. The construction work will begin in a month.

Along with the museum and theme park, the government will also revamp the Dongri barack where Savarkar had undergone imprisonment. Bal Gangadhar Tilak had also been imprisoned in this barack. The revamping of barack will be finished in next six months, added Lodha.

Veer Bhumi Parikrama announced from May 21 to 28

Lodha refused the allegation that the government had undertaken the rejuvenation work of the memorial after Rahul Gandhis remark on Savarkar. “For the last two months, I was behind the said work, which was completed a few days back. Rahul Gandhi's statement is a mere coincidence.”

Apart from the museum and theme park, the tourism department has also announced a 'Veer Bhumi Parikrama' from May 21 to 28 wherein 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar Vichar Jagaran Saptah' will also be organised. Under the Savarkar Saptah programmes such as abhivadan rally, literature festival, geet Vir Vinayak, Veerata award, mahanatya, kautuk sohala (praising ceremony) and kirtan will be organised. These programmes will be celebrated simultaneously in Ratnagiri, Nashik, Sangali, Pune and Mumbai where he had stayed during his lifetime and contributed to the freedom struggle.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Veer Savarkar Yatra on April 2 from Belapur to Vashi

₹200 crore announced for repair of guest houses and resorts

Lodha informed that MTDC earned Rs7-8 crore profit in one year. It is the highest profit margin MTDC has earned since its establishment. For the last few years, MTDC was not earning profit but now it has gained pace and is growing day by day. The department has set a target to earn Rs15 crore per year, he added.

Considering the bad condition of MTDC guest houses in many districts. Lodha announced ₹200 crore for the repair and modernisation of the guest houses and resorts in Maharashtra. Further, he announced the building of 12 tent cities and 10 caravan parks to boost tourism in Maharashtra. MTDC has planned to celebrate the monsoon festival in Konkan region.