Maharashtra: Satellite Imagery-Based System To Keep Eye On Illegal Construction In Mumbai & Thane

A satellite imagery-based pilot project will be started to keep a tab on illegal constructions in Mumbai and Thane region, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly during question hour on Thursday.

He also appealed to the citizens to not buy any house without checking whether it is RERA approved on the MahaRERA website. The website is very user friendly, he added.

Maha RERA and Municipal Corporations to be digitally linked

While replying to a question raised by Sanjay Potnis, Fadnavis said that all information related to Maha RERA, all Municipal Corporations and Municipalities will be digitally linked together to ensure home buyers won't get cheated. Also, to ensure that no new illegal constructions come up, all those Municipalities whose financial condition is good, a decision will be taken after consultation with CM Eknath Shinde to get satellite imagery of all such Municipal Corporations and develop a system to keep a tab on illegal construction.

House buyers are cheated through forgery and false documents

Fadnavis also said that house buyers are being cheated by forging documents and giving false information related to government agencies in housing sector. Also some false advertisements regarding RERA too are being made. He, hence appealed people to be more cautious while buying houses.

Maha RERA and BCMC have been digitally connected. Also, PMC, TMC and MMRDA too are being digitally connected, he added.

