Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut sees parallels between Partition and Afghan situation

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that August 14 would be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday drew an analogy between Partition and the present situation in Afghanistan. In his weekly column ‘Rokthok’ in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna, Raut claimed it reminded people of the pain of the destruction of a country’s existence and sovereignty.

Raut said had Nathuram Godse killed Jinnah, “who was responsible for creating Pakistan”, instead of Mahatma Gandhi, Partition could have been averted and there would have been no need to observe August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’.

“The situation in Afghanistan reminds us of the pain of the destruction of a country’s existence and sovereignty,” he noted.

Raut compared Partition to the current situation in Afghanistan where, he said, its troops had “run away”. How could the pain of Partition be eased unless the part that had broken away was rejoined? There would be no peace of mind, he said.

“Even though we feel an ‘Akhand Hindustan’ should happen, it doesn’t look possible. But hope is eternal. If PM Narendra Modi wants an ‘Akhand Hindustan’, he is welcome. He should also speak about what he plans to do about the 11 crore Muslims from Pakistan,” Raut said.

The advocates of ‘Akhand Hindustan’ had accepted the idea of the Muslim League and the two-nation theory and did not fight against it, he said, while quoting Marathi writer Narhar Kurundkar on the issue.

Raut said Mahatma Gandhi was not in active politics when the system of a separate Muslim electorate was introduced by the British. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru abolished the system of a separate Muslim electorate and perks for them when India gained freedom, he added.

Muslim leaders had left the Congress when Gandhi refused their unreasonable demands, Raut said.

Reacting to Raut’s column, BJP legislator Ashish Shelar retorted that the name Saamna should be changed to Pakistannama or Babarnama.

“No matter how hard Sanjay Raut tries, it is an attempt to strengthen the Congress’s efforts to write a different history of this country. Partition was caused by Jinnah. No one will support the shooting, assault or killing of Mahatma Gandhi,” Shelar said.

Shelar further stated that Pakistan was unhappy after the PM’s announcement of the August 14 observance, which, he added, was aimed to create a new history. “However, if the same sentiments are being expressed in Saamna, then it should be renamed as Pakistannama or Babarnama,” he added.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 10:43 PM IST