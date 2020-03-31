Maharashtra: Sambhaji Bhide suggests cow urine-ghee cure for coronavirus

Mumbai: Sambhaji Bhide on Monday said cow urine and ghee made from the milk of the indigenous cow had disinfecting qualities, and the state government and Centre should consider using them to cure COVID-19 patients.

In an application given to Sangli authorities, Bhide also demanded action against members of a family in Islampur here, majority of whom tested positive for novel coronavirus, for allegedly going outdoors despite being advised quarantine.

"The ghee from indigenous cows has the strongest disinfecting qualities. It is advisable to put stains of ghee in the nostrils of infected patients after every three hours and ask them to drink cow urine twice a day. This will cure them fast," he said.

In his application to Sangli Collector Abhijit Chaudhri, Bhide said, "The family members returned from Saudi.