Maharashtra: Sambhaji Bhide injured after falling off bicycle

Sambhaji Bhide, the head of Shiv Pratishthan met with an accident in Sangli on Wednesday. According to a report, while cycling, Sambhaji Bhide suddenly felt dizzy and fell to the ground.

Preliminary information shows that he was seriously injured in the accident.

He has been admitted to Bharti Hospital, Sangli for treatment.

Bhide Guruji was going by bicycle to visit Ganpati temple in Sangli but he got dizzy and fell off his bicycle.

Sambhaji Bhide is a Hindutva activist from Maharashtra. Bhide, a native of Sangli district. He was a full-time worker for the Hindu-nationalist organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, before leaving to form his own organisation, the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, in the late 1980s.

The organisation aimed to spread the teachings of Shivaji and his son Sambhaji.

He has a number of followers in Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune, Belgaum, Mumbai and Satara. He was described in a 2018 media report as being close to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2008, his followers ransacked movie halls showing the film, Jodhaa Akbar; Bhide was arrested for his role in the unrest.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:37 PM IST