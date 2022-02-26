Maharashtra: Ruling and opposition leaders join chorus for lifting of COVID-19 curbs in state

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and opposition BJP leaders have joined the chorus for lifting of COVID 19 restrictions to unlock Maharashtra amid fall in daily cases. Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that all restrictions in the state will be lifted soon though he has not given any timeline for the same.

His announcement came days before the commencement of a three week budget session of the state legislature and the state cabinet is expected to take decision on lifting of curbs and withdrawing its condition allowing only fully vaccinated to commute in Mumbai local trains.

The Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the Pune District Guardian Minister, said the pre-primary to standard 12th schools in Pune will start with pre covid timings and full attendance from March 2. He however, said the parents should take a call on whether or not to send their children to schools. He clarified that use of masks is mandatory as of now.

On the other hand, the BJP legislator from Pune's Shivajinagar, Siddharth Shirole urged the Maharashtra government to take a "positive" step of ending all the existing COVID-19 restrictions and allow the city to begin its "journey towards normalcy". Taking to Twitter, Shirole wrote: "END ALL RESTRICTIONS. In the #Pune COVID Review meeting chaired by Hon. Dy. CM @AjitPawarSpeaks ji, I called upon the government to suspend all Covid restrictions (Barring Masks & Vaccination mandate at establishments) and take a proactive step towards restoring normalcy in #Pune."

"Given the warning of the pandemic, it is imperative that the Govt takes a positive step and slowly allow #Pune to begin its journey towards normalcy. The admin can always review after a few weeks to understand if the relaxation in rules has had any impact on the spread of #COVID," he added.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 08:01 PM IST