 Maharashtra: RTO Employees Statewide Indefinite Strike Enters Day 2 Halting Services Across 55 Offices; ₹50 Crore Loss Anticipated
Approximately 1,500 RTO workers from 55 offices and 25 check posts are participating in the strike, demanding the implementation of a revised promotion scheme approved on September 23, 2022, along with other long-standing grievances.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Employees of the Motor Vehicle Department protesting on Tuesday at Tardeo RTO ( Mumbai Central) on Tuesday | X

The indefinite strike by employees of the Motor Vehicle Department in Maharashtra entered its second day on Wednesday, causing widespread disruption to essential services. All operations, including the issuance and renewal of driving licenses, vehicle registrations, ownership transfers, issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs), address changes, and fitness renewals, have come to a complete standstill.

Approximately 1,500 RTO workers from 55 offices and 25 check posts are participating in the strike, demanding the implementation of a revised promotion scheme approved on September 23, 2022, along with other long-standing grievances.According to sources,  transport department anticipates a loss of around Rs 50 crores due to these interruptions, which are significantly impacting citizens who rely on these essential services.

The Motor Vehicle Employees Union has vowed to continue the strike until their demands are addressed, noting that discussions with transport commissioners have failed to yield any solutions.The ongoing strike has also brought the transport industry to a standstill, severely affecting truckers and transporters statewide. Critical processes such as vehicle ownership transfers, hypothecation work, issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs), address changes, and fitness renewals have come to a halt. As a result, thousands of vehicles are stranded, causing significant delays and financial losses for transport operators.

Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman of the Core Committee and Former President of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), expressed his deep concern over the situation, highlighting the detrimental effects on the industry. "The strike has paralyzed essential functions within the RTO, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded. Transporters are facing huge financial losses due to this prolonged disruption," Singh stated.

"The transport fraternity is urging authorities to quickly resolve the strike and restore normalcy, emphasizing the vital role the sector plays in the state’s economy" he said.

