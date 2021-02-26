Maharashtra: RTE for 2021-22 admission begins; parents can apply online till March 21

Mumbai: Parents who wish to avail free education for their children and admit them into private-unaided schools can apply online for Right to Education (RTE) Act admission starting from March 3 to 21, 2021 for the academic year 2021-22. Parents need to fill the online registration form and submit financial proof documents via the online portal https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex.

This year, there are 6,463 vacant seats in 352 schools registered for RTE admissions in Mumbai while there are 96,801 vacant seats in 9,431 schools in a total of 36 districts of Maharashtra. The BMC education department that manages RTE admissions in Mumbai has started the admission portal to award time to parents to fill application.

Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer, said, "Parents can apply online as the entire RTE admission process has been digitalised. We have directed schools to set up offline booths for submission of financial proof certificates and identity documents for those who are unable to apply online."

Following submission of application by parents, the lottery for RTE admissions will be conducted where seats will be allotted to students.

The selected students will then have to submit their documents for verification. Once the verification of documents is completed by the BMC education department, admissions will be confirmed.

Under RTE admissions, students can avail free and compulsory education till Class 8 in private-unaided schools. Students of economically weak backgrounds can opt for admissions as 25 per cent seats in private-unaided schools are reserved for them under RTE.