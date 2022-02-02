Maharashtra RTE admission: Parents can fill online application from February 16

The online application for 25% of reserved seats in schools for underprivileged and economically weaker sections of society children will start from February 16, 2022.

Parents can fill out an RTE application for RTE admission 25% from the official website https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex

This is due to the announcement of the tentative schedule for Maharashtra Right to Education (RTE) admission 2022-23. Varsha Gaikwad, the School Education Minister, mentioned this in her tweet, "The RTE schedule has been published. Accordingly from Wednesday, February 16, parents will be able to fill an online form."

Dinkar Temkar, Director of Primary Education issued a circular which stated, "Due to some unavoidable reasons, the application form for RTE 25% can be filled from February 16 instead of February 1. Detailed instruction in this regard will be given in due course on the RTE portal."

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:10 PM IST