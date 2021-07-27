Maharashtra: Rs 9 lakh in relief for kin of deceased

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that the government will set up a committee at the earliest to suggest measures to tackle natural calamities and avoid landslides in the state. After visiting the flood-hit Kolhapur district on Tuesday, he also announced that the next of kin of the deceased will get Rs 5 lakh from the state and Rs 2 lakh from the Centre. Those with a 7/12 land record will get another Rs 2 lakh from the state agriculture insurance scheme. Pawar said the state cabinet, which is expected to meet on Wednesday, will discuss the compensation and aid for flood-hit villagers.

Pawar said the state government is providing necessary assistance to flood victims. “The CM will discuss with the ministers of Sangli and Kolhapur districts about the damage caused,” added Pawar, who holds the finance and planning department.

On the issue of the National Highway (NH4) being closed due to flood waters near Shiroli and Kini, and also disrupting the supply of milk, fuel and food grains, Pawar said the government will have to take measures to prevent this situation in future. He said, “We will hold talks with the Union Minister of Transport, Nitin Gadkari, to increase the height of NH4, especially after taking into account the flood water levels in 2005, 2019 and 2021. On the other hand, the work of state highways and internal roads will be undertaken by the state government in collaboration with the World Bank and other banks.”

Pawar directed the authorities not to allow illegal construction activity in the river basin and creek, so as to not obstruct the flow of the river. In addition, he has asked the authorities to promptly carry out road repairs, clean the localities and provide food grains on priority. He said the government would help in procurement of state-of-the-art boats for flood-hit areas from the district annual plan.