Maharashtra: Rs 846 lakh compensation paid so far to victims of cyclone Tauktae in Palghar

A compensation of Rs 846.63 lakh has been disbursed till date to the people affected by cyclone Tauktae in Palghar district of Maharashtra, the district collector has said.

The cyclone, which made landfall in Gujarat on May 17 night after passing along the western coast of the country, had affected 10 districts in Maharashtra.

"An amount of Rs 415.43 lakh has been transferred to bank accounts of 4,975 people whose houses were damaged in the cyclone. 3,525 farmers had been paid a sum of Rs 431.20 lakh for the damage caused to their agricultural land. 14 poultry firms and four shopkeepers were also awarded the compensation," collector Manik Gursal said.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 10:10 PM IST