Maharashtra: Rising mercury takes heatstroke deaths to 5-year high

Fourteen heatstroke deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, the highest in five years, according to the data provided by the state public health department. As many as 135 heatstroke cases have been recorded in Nagpur, Akola, Nashik, Aurangabad, Latur and Pune districts.

As per the data, four of 14 heatstroke deaths were reported from Nagpur, followed by three in Jalgaon, two in Jalna and one each in Amravati, Akola, Aurangabad, Hingoli and Osmanabad. Similarly, the number of cases are high in Nagpur district, followed by Akola.

“While no heat-related deaths were reported in 2020-2021 in Maharashtra, partly due to the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, 43 heat-related deaths were reported in the three years before that, from 2016 to 2019. In 2016, 19 heat-related deaths were reported in Maharashtra, 13 in 2017, two in 2018 and nine in 2019,” said a senior health official.

A heatstroke is a form of hyperthermia or heat-related illness, with abnormally elevated temperatures accompanied by physical symptoms, including changes in the functioning of the nervous system. Unlike heat cramps and heat exhaustion, heatstroke is a medical emergency that can prove fatal if not properly and promptly treated.

Dr Pradip Awate, State Surveillance Officer said that after the year 2016, they have reported 14 deaths due to heatstroke which is the highest in the last five years. Moreover, they are expecting cases to increase in the coming months. “Most of the cases had complained of heat exhaustion, dehydration, high-grade fever and gastrointestinal issues, such as diarrhoea and vomiting. Following this, state hospitals, dispensaries and clinics are witnessing many patients suffering from heat-related issues. A patient is also unlikely to sweat due to severe dehydration. People should avoid going out in the sun, especially in the afternoon and drink sufficient water,” he said.

A senior health official said that the cases have increased due to immense heat waves in Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra. “There is a 10 per cent increase in the number of patients getting treated at the outpatient department (OPD) suffering from heatstroke,” added doctors.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:43 PM IST