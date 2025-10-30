 Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Announces Extension For Kharif 2025 E-Crop Survey Until Nov 30
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Announces Extension For Kharif 2025 E-Crop Survey Until Nov 30

In response to heavy rainfall, unseasonal downpours, and the need for re-sowing across multiple districts, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has granted an extension for the E-Crop Survey registration under the Kharif 2025 season until November 30.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: In response to heavy rainfall, unseasonal downpours, and the need for re-sowing across multiple districts, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has granted an extension for the E-Crop Survey registration under the Kharif 2025 season until November 30.

Low Completion Rate Triggers Extension

Natural disruptions, however, prevented substantial progress, with Digital Crop Survey records showing completion for just 36.12% of the state’s cultivable area to date.

Official Circular Issued By Revenue Department

A formal circular from the Revenue Department confirms has been issued about the extension of the deadline. The original farmer-level registration window closed on September 30, followed by an assistant-level phase starting October 1 and set to end on October 29.

District Collectors Directed To Ensure 100% Compliance

All District Collectors have been directed to prioritize achieving 100% compliance during the additional timeframe. The extension aims to safeguard farmers’ lincluding disaster relief, crop insurance schemes, and agricultural credit—by ensuring full crop documentation.

