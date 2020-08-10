Maharashtra reservoirs have 49% water so far

Reservoirs in Maharashtra currently have 49% water stock as against 57% during the same time last year, an official from the state water resources department said.

Dams in the Konkan region, which received heavy rainfall last week, are filled up to 66.49% of their total capacity, he said.

"As on Sunday evening, the water stock in the state's reservoirs was 49.21%. Last year, there was 57.16% water on the same date. The gap (between water stock figures of 2019 and this year) is almost eight%," the official said.

"On August 2, the gap in water stock figures of 2019 compared to this year was three%, which increased to almost eight% on Sunday," he said.

Last week, heavy rains lashed Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts falling under the Konkan region, while there were scattered showers of medium intensity in the rest of the state, he noted.

Dams in the Konkan division are filled up to 66.49% of their capacity as against 86.32% on August 9 last year, the official said.

On the contrary, dams in the Aurangabad division, where many areas remain perennially dry, have 43.35% water stock compared to 23.46% last year, he said.

Besides, reservoirs in the Nagpur division have 54.49% water stock as against 31.91% last year. The Nashik division has 42.46% water stock as against 57.6% last year, while the Pune division has 52.31% stock compared to 83.38% in 2019, he added.