Maharashtra reports whopping 27,126 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since beginning of pandemic

With 27,126 fresh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

92 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state today. With this, the fatality rate in the state is 2.18%.

Currently 9,18,408 people are in home quarantine and 7,953 people are in institutional quarantine.

On Saturday, 13,588 patients were discharged today taking the total count to 22,03,553. Recovery rate in the state is 89.97%.