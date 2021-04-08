Maharashtra reports slight dip with 56,286 new COVID-19 cases; deaths highest since Oct 2020

Maharashtra on Thursday reported a slight dip with 56,286 new COVID-19 cases.
However, with 376 deaths on Saturday, the state reported the highest number of deaths in a single day since October 2020. On October 16, 2020, Maharashtra had reported 306 deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.77%.
On Saturday, 36,130 patients were discharged taking the total count of recovered patients to 26,49,757. The recovery rate in the state is 82.05%. As on today, there are 5,21,317 active cases in the state.
Out of 2,13,85,551 laboratory samples 32,29,547 have been tested positive (15.10%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 27,02,613 people are in home quarantine and 22,661 people are in institutional quarantine.
Meanwhile, Mumbai too saw a dip on April 8 with 8,938 new cases. As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 23 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,874. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,91,698 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 86,279 active patients. On Wednesday, 6007 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,92,514. The city's recovery rate is now at 80%.