Maharashtra reports slight dip with 56,286 new COVID-19 cases; deaths highest since Oct 2020

Maharashtra on Thursday reported a slight dip with 56,286 new COVID-19 cases.

However, with 376 deaths on Saturday, the state reported the highest number of deaths in a single day since October 2020. On October 16, 2020, Maharashtra had reported 306 deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.77%.

On Saturday, 36,130 patients were discharged taking the total count of recovered patients to 26,49,757. The recovery rate in the state is 82.05%. As on today, there are 5,21,317 active cases in the state.

Out of 2,13,85,551 laboratory samples 32,29,547 have been tested positive (15.10%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 27,02,613 people are in home quarantine and 22,661 people are in institutional quarantine.