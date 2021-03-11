Maharashtra reports over 14,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time in 2021

In a yet again significant spike, 14,317 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday (March 10) in Maharashtra. This is for the first time this year that over 14,317 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state in a single day. The previous highest single-day surge this year was 13,659 on Wednesday, March 10.

Besides, 57 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 52,667. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.32%.

7,193 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 21,06,400. The recovery rate in the state stands at 92.94%.

Currently, 4,80,803 people are in home quarantine and 4,719 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 1,06,070.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2933 new cases on Wednesday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2365 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2882 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 86 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1081, Latur circle 453, Akola circle 1540, and Nagpur circle recorded 2319 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.