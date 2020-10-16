Maharashtra reports over 11,000 new Covid cases

For the third consecutive day in a row, the state added over 10,000 cases of Covid-19, with 11,447 new infections on Thursday, pushing its total to 15,76,063. The covid-19 death toll has now increased to 41,502, with 306 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai meanwhile has recorded 1,823 and 37 deaths on Thursday, increasing the total count to 2,38,548, with 9,635 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, the active cases of Mumbai have dropped below 19,608.

Though the state has maintained the average of daily infections at 12,011 in the last 15 days, the state authorities expect a spike in the next couple of weeks in the wake of unlocking measures coinciding with the festivals.

Senior health officials said the daily caseload, as well as the positivity rate, is decreasing despite the drop in the number of daily tests. The decline in the cases has been witnessed across the state. This means Maharashtra has reached a plateau and the downward trend of cases may begin soon. But, at the same time, there is an apprehension of a possible spike in cases in the next few weeks. “We have opened up more activities, including restaurants, bars, and are operating more trains. Navratri is beginning from Saturday, which could see more people coming out of their houses. As a result of this, cases may go up by end of the month,” the officer said.

Dr. Shashank Joshi, one of the members of the state-appointed task force for the clinical management of Covid-19 patients, said the cases in Mumbai are likely to increase in the next couple of weeks. “Across India and in Maharashtra there is a clear-cut decline in cases. But the unlocking coinciding with winter setting in, the unseasonal climatic changes, rise in pollution, could result in a spike in cases. The Covid-appropriate behaviour of citizens and not letting down the guard will help us in maintaining the downward trend. The next six weeks are very crucial,” he said.